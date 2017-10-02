Press release from Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation:

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is celebrating 20 years of protecting one of the nation’s most visited parks with an anniversary reception at 6 p.m., Thursday, November 9, at Lioncrest at Biltmore. Tickets are on sale for a delightful evening with dinner, drinks, and an awards ceremony.

The festivities will include a brief performance by National Heritage Award recipient and luthier Wayne C. Henderson and Helen White, founder of the Junior Appalachian Musician program. Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward and Chase Pickering, great-great-grandson of George W. Vanderbilt, will speak about the importance of the Parkway and the role everyone can play in its future.

Since 1997, the Foundation has grown into a dedicated Community of Stewards made up of individuals, businesses, and organizations that are committed to ensuring the Blue Ridge Parkway remains a place of abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, a sustaining habitat for flora and fauna, a touchstone for mountain history, an economic engine for neighboring communities, and most of all, America’s Favorite Journey.

“We reached this milestone because of so many people who believe in safeguarding the Blue Ridge Parkway experience now and for future generations,” Ward said. “Their enthusiasm for this magnificent place continuously inspires us to accomplish more each year.”

From the Foundation’s first project, construction of the Visitor Center at Waterrock Knob, to the current efforts to restore Moses H. Cone Memorial Park and reopen Doughton Park facilities, donors and volunteers are the driving force behind the nonprofit’s mission. Through gifts, feedback, and ideas their vision for the Parkway can be seen along all 469 miles.

During the last two decades, the Foundation’s Community of Stewards has invested more than $12 million to:

· Protect natural resources through wildlife surveys, trail repairs, environmental studies, forensic training for law enforcement rangers, and more

· Expand education and outreach by introducing young park stewards to the outdoors through the Kids in Parks program, rehabbing museum and visitor center exhibits, funding youth conservation crews, engaging in citizen science projects, and more

· Preserve history and culture by placing Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the National Register of Historic Places, supporting musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, rehabbing Mabry Mill, Ramsey Cabin, and more

· Enhance visitor amenities and experiences at stops up and down the Parkway, including Waterrock Knob, Graveyard Fields, Bass Lake, Price Lake, Linville Falls, Peaks of Otter, and many more locations

In addition to celebrating past accomplishments, the event will highlight the tremendous opportunities ahead to enhance the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Biltmore is the presenting sponsor of the evening hosted at Lioncrest. Seating is limited, so early ticket purchases are recommended.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation 20th Anniversary Celebration

When: Thursday, November 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Lioncrest at Biltmore, 63 Deer Park Road, Asheville, N.C.

Tickets: $100, available at brpfoundation.org/20yearsstrong or (866) 308-2773, ext. 245