Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s Wildlife Club will hold the 5th Annual Fish Fest Youth Fishing Clinic, Fish Fry and Fishing Tournament Saturday, April 28 at the College’s Mill Pond. The youth fishing clinic will be from 1-4 p.m. and the fish fry and fishing tournament will be from 4-6 p.m.

The fishing clinic will introduce lessons in water safety, fishing ethics, respect for the outdoors and so much more. The clinic is a great environmental educational opportunity for local community youth.

Registration for the clinic is free for children ages 6 to 12 years and includes fishing clinic, personalized Fish Fest T-shirt and fish dinner. Space is limited to 30 children. Parents must be present. The trout fishing tournament is open to adults and children with an entry fee of $8. Grand prize of the tournament is a $100 Bass Pro Shop gift certificate. Fish dinner is available for purchase for $8. All proceeds benefit the HCC Wildlife Club. For more information or to register, please call 627-4560 or email jcarver@haywood.edu.