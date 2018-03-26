Announcement from Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard:

Come join us to learn how to prune grapevines – cane & spur pruning.

Mountain Grape School

April 5, 2018 – Pruning (Thursday 10AM to 2 PM) – $45 including catered lunch

Learn how to properly prune muscadines (spur pruning) and regular grapes (cane pruning). Hands on pruning in our teaching vineyard

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

There are skills you need to have when a terrible storm knocks out the power for several days or weeks in the mountains. There are basic farm skills you need to get by on a frugal budget in the mountains. Come join us to learn some of these basic mountain living skills.

Mountain Living Skills

April 21 – Rope Making – Saturday 10AM – 12 Noon – $35

Rope making and proper storage is a lost skill that used to be very important in the mountains. You can use new and used bailing twine and even plastic bags to make a serviceable rope. Serviceable lengths of hand made rope is a good barter item. Learn how to make a rope making machine out of scrap wood and coat hangers.

Call Chuck at 828-606-3130 for more information or e-mail Chuck@JeweloftheBlueRidge.com for directions. Or go to our website www.JeweloftheBlueRidge.com to register and pay in advance. Each class/workshop is $35-45. You will receive directions after you register for the class/workshop. If you pay by check please make checks out to Chuck Blethen, NOT Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard.

We reserve the right to change schedule dates/places depending upon the weather.

Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard

FaceBook: Mountain Grape Growers