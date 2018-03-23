Press release from Friends of the Smokies:

Travel through time with Friends of the Smokies to Little Cataloochee on Tuesday, April 10. The second installment of the 2018 Classic Hikes of the Smokies will take participants 8 miles and ascend 1,500 feet on Pretty Hollow Gap and Little Cataloochee Trails. Highlights will include the recently restored Cook Cabin, the historic Baptist church and cemetery, and spring wildflowers.

The hike will feature special guest Sean Perry of The Hands of Sean Perry Company. Through a unique partnership with Friends of the Smokes and the National Park Service, Sean and his crew donated their time and expertise to restore the Cook Cabin last year. During the project, Sean and his team camped in the remote area of the park. He will share his experience with the group and answer questions about the restoration process.

Founder of the Classic Hike Series, author and hiking expert Danny Bernstein will lead the hike.

“Years ago, I went to a Little Cataloochee Reunion and met a woman who was a little girl before the park came in. She remembers walking from Big Cataloochee to Little Cataloochee to visit a relative and stay for a few days and then return. We’ll walk the same way she did but go and return the same day,” Bernstein says.

To learn more or register for any Classic Hike visit Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org. Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members.