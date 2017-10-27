Press release from Fletcher Parks and Recreation:
Due to the high chance of rain on Saturday, Oct. 28 and the extensive preparations needed to put on a large special event, the Town of Fletcher has decided to move the Halloween Carnival to Veritas Christian Academy Gymnasium (17 Cane Creek Rd., Fletcher). The event will be the same time (2-5 p.m.) and have the same schedule as previously planned (Costume Contest at 3:30 p.m.). Unfortunately, no hayride, but we will still have carnival games, inflatables, our costume contest, a ton of candy and plenty of other family-friendly halloween fun!
