The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains is hosting the Henderson County Housing Resource Fair for all county residents on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Disaster Recovery Center located at 2111 Asheville Highway.

This FREE event will cover the following:

Updates on permits and inspections

Transitional and long-term housing

Home elevation & floor mitigation plans

Recovery steps and resources.

Foo d & Drink will be provided.

There is no charge, but REGISTRATION is strongly requested.