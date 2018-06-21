Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

BREVARD, N.C. (June 20, 2018) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoor-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of July. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

July 3 – Intro to Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

July 6 – Snorkeling in the Stream from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to ages eight to 15.

July 7 – Intro to Fly-Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

July 9 ­– July 13 – A Week in the Water daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 10 to 15.

July 10 – Casting for Beginners: Level I from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

July 13 and July 30 – Nature Nuts: Stream Investigation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages four to seven.

July 13 and July 30 – Eco Explorers: Raising Trout from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 13.

July 16 ­– July 20 – A Week in the Water daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 10 to 15.

July 19 – Advanced WILD: Mountain Streams from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 18 and older.

July 23 ­– July 27 – A Week in the Creek daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages six to 10.

July 25 – On the Water: Looking Glass Creek from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

In addition to the open-enrollment programs listed above, the Commission offers group programs. Groups of 10 or more can schedule the date, time and topic of the program by calling 828-877-4423.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday from December through March, and Monday through Saturday from April through November.

For more information on the Wildlife Commission’s education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning.