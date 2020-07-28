Press release from Frontier Communications:

To enhance its customer-serving network and provide 10/1 Mbps broadband availability, Frontier Communications engineers will perform network upgrades from midnight to 6 a.m. on August 4, 5 and 6, 2020. This activity will result in limited phone dialing and an interruption of internet service lasting approximately two hours for Frontier customers in Mars Hill on Aug. 4, Weaverville on Aug. 5 and Burnsville on Aug. 6. All work is expected to be complete and services restored by 6 a.m. on those dates. E9-1-1 service will continue to be available.

During these times, customers will be able to make limited local calls in their immediate neighborhood but will not be able to make or receive long distance calls or local calls outside of the community. Internet service may be interrupted. Frontier estimates service interruptions will last no more than two hours per location and the Company is communicating with and working in coordination with officials in each location.

“Frontier Communications thanks its customers and the communities we serve for their patience as our engineers complete this important network upgrade that will deliver enhanced Broadband service to the communities we serve,” said Melanie Williams, Senior Vice President of Operations for Frontier.

Frontier engineers have scheduled network maintenance from midnight to 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the Mars Hill central office (affecting customers in Yancey and Mitchell Counties); Aug. 5 in the Weaverville office (affecting customers in Yanceyand Mitchell Counties); and Aug. 6 in the Burnsville office (affecting customers inYancey County).

Frontier offices in these areas house network equipment that provides Frontier phone and internet service, and this work will complete essential upgrades to provide 10/1 Mbps broadband availability to underserved and unserved areas through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund. Once the work is fully completed, Frontier customers can choose to order the new faster internet service or maintain their existing service. To determine higher speed service tier availability and to order service, customers should contact Frontier at 1-866-783-7710.