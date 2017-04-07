Press release from Asheville Fire Department:
Asheville Fire and Police Chaplain Wayne Roper passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Mission Hospital. Chaplain Roper served several years for Asheville Fire and Police Departments assisting with ceremonies and providing emotional support. On Friday, April 7th, there will be a procession from Groce Funeral Home at 1401 Patton Ave which will commence at 1:00 p.m. and proceed to The First Assembly of God Church in Franklin, NC 28734.
Procession Route:
- Leave Groce Funeral Home 1:00 p.m.
- APD will lead procession
- AFD Engine 8 in the procession along with marked SUVs
- Proceed Patton Avenue onto I-40 at exit 44
- AFD Quint 10 will display American flag from bridge over I-40 just past exit 44
- Procession will travel I-40 on to Franklin
To learn about Chaplain Roper’s life please visit http://www.grocefuneralhome.com/obituary/John-Wayne-Roper/Asheville-NC/1717278.
