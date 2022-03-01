Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County is seeking project ideas to help the community recover from and respond to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts. Starting now, nonprofits and public organizations can submit projects for consideration to be funded by federal COVID Recovery Funding.

This is the second Request for Proposals issued by the County as part of COVID Recovery Funding (officially known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund), which Buncombe County was allocated $50.7 M through the American Rescue Plan Act. So far, the county has awarded $23.1 M to 27 projects, leaving $27.6 M available still to award.

Buncombe County Commissioners have selected ten categories for this round of proposals:

-Affordable Housing

-Aging/Older Adults

-Business Support/Economic Development

-Environment/Climate

-Homelessness

-K-12 Education

-Infrastructure and/or Broadband

-Mental Health/Substance Use

-NC Pre-K Expansion

-Workforce

If you are interested in applying, the deadline is Tuesday, April 12 at 12 p.m. (noon). To learn more about COVID Recovery Funding, visit the County’s webpage.

Informational workshop

The County will hold a workshop that will help you better understand what projects the County is looking to fund and best practices on creating a successful application. Learn more about the scope of projects Buncombe County is looking for and have a chance to ask questions. All questions and responses from the session will be posted in the form of an addendum, and a recording of the session will be published.

The virtual funding workshop will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, 1:30-3 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, please register at engage.buncombecounty.org.

Application deadline, and more

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 12 at noon. You can see the entire RFP here, and learn more about COVID Recovery Funding at buncombecounty.org/recoveryfunding.