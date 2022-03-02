Press release from Buncombe County:

After over 40 years of services to the Veterans of North Carolina, Walt Ward received the highest honor from the Governor of North Carolina, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. This award is reserved for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

By all accounts, Walt Ward is an exceptional man who has been committed to the service of others since the 1960s. Fresh out of college, Walt entered the workforce as a political advocate working to secure equitable voting rights for North Carolinians. Seeking additional experience, Walt accepted a two-year assignment in Tanzania with the Peace Corp followed by four years of service for the US Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Walt relocated to North Carolina seeking a return to advocacy work.

In 1972, Walt began working as a Claims Examiner for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Winston-Salem- the first of many jobs Walt would accept over the course of his career spent advocating for the Veterans of North Carolina. His CV boasts experience as a Claims Examiner, Disability Rating Specialist, Staff Trainer, Project Manager, and Political Organizer. By the time Walt retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2002, he had become a decorated senior staff member with a reputation as a powerful advocate for the Veteran community.

When he accepted the job as a Veterans Service Officer for Buncombe County Government, it allowed him to work directly with Buncombe County Veterans, filing their claims and helping them get the vital, sometime lifesaving resources they needed. During his time with Buncombe County Health and Human Services, he secured millions of dollars for Veterans and their families, became a mentor to Veteran Services Staff, and was recognized by Veteran Services Departments state-wide as a consultant- always willing to help on a tough case to make sure that no Veteran was left behind. “He is most deserving of this honor. We truly are grateful for Walt’s dedication to serving our nation’s heroes and their families,” says Stoney Blevins, Buncombe County HHS Director. “He is a great example of a top tier public servant, a genuinely good person, and we are fortunate to have gained so much from his fine reputation and excellent service here in Buncombe County.” It is with great pride that we join the state of North Carolina in celebrating Walt Ward as a distinguished recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.