Press release from Gayle Kemp:

Gayle Kemp, of Fletcher, a retired attorney and law enforcement instructor, today announced her candidacy for a seat in the North Carolina House, District 117. The 117th covers the northern two-thirds of Henderson County. Gayle, known for her no-nonsense approach will bring her 30 years of legal experience and her deep concern for fairness and equality to the job of representing her district.

Gayle believes that Democracy is best maintained when citizens keep local decisions in our local governments rather than the hands of the State General Assembly saying, “Local communities know what is best when it comes to issues like water and sewer and local voting districts.”

Gayle intends to stand with the people of the 117th District upholding our Democratic system of governing. “Democracy is preserved when each person’s vote is counted. Democracy is preserved when voting districts are fairly drawn to allow the voters to choose their representatives rather than the other way around. Extreme gerrymandering must stop.” Gayle says, “Democracy is preserved when all citizens are guaranteed life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These Democratic standards and values are best served when everyone, rural or urban, white, black, Hispanic or Native American, rich, middle class or poor, can expect a living wage for working forty hours a week.” She believes that Western North Carolina has been left behind when it comes to economic growth. “We have talented folks here. They need to be valued and paid for their labor.”

Gayle believes that health care should be available without bankruptcy. “Rejection of Medicaid expansion makes no common sense when our tax dollars are sent to Washington DC but could be used here for people who need healthcare and to increase good-paying healthcare jobs.” Gayle, a12-year resident of Henderson County is committed to representing the people of Henderson County saying, “Each person in the 117th District deserves to be represented so that their interests are guarded zealously.” She will continue her lifelong public service to make the lives of those she touches better.

Gayle is a mother of three and grandmother of three wonderful grandsons. She is active in her community from working toward goals like community libraries to teaching children to sew at

4H clubs.

Gayle Kemp will file for election at the Henderson County Board of Elections on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

For more information on Gayle’s campaign, please contact her 828-551-6169 or by email at gaylekemp@gmail.com. The address for Gayle Kemp for State House is P.O Box 126, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Gayle’s Facebook page and website are under development.