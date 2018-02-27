Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:

ASHEVILLE — The Building our City Speaker Series continues on Wednesday, March 7 with a presentation and discussion with Ellen Dunham-Jones, director of the Urban Design Program at Georgia Tech’s School of Architecture. Held at the Masonic Temple, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

Dunham-Jones co-authored Retrofitting Suburbia: Urban Design Solutions for Redesigning Suburbs. The book documents the successful retrofit of aging big-box stores, malls and office parks into healthier and more sustainable places. The book received a PROSE award as the best architecture and urban planning book of 2009 and has been featured in The New York Times, Time Magazine, Harvard Business Review, NPR, PBS, TED and other prominent venues.

Dunham-Jones will discuss how existing suburban developments can be redesigned. While there has been considerable attention by practitioners and academics to development in urban cores and new neighborhoods on the periphery of cities, there has been little attention to the redesign and redevelopment of existing suburbs. She will also show how development in existing suburbs can absorb new growth and evolve in relation to changed demographic, technological and economic conditions.

The event is free and open to the public, but we do ask that attendees register. The registration link is buildingourcityavl.eventbrite.com.

The Building our City Speaker Series is supported by the City of Asheville, Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Asheville Downtown Association, Urban3, Mountain True and Aloft Asheville Downtown.