Press release from Movement Mortgage:

The Waggoner Team with Movement Mortgage, the Matt and Molly Team of Keller Williams Realty, and 98.1 The River present George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, with Lyric opening.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist and legendary funk act, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will light up the Salvage Station on Friday May 11, to raise money for drinking water wells in Togo, West Africa. George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone. Decades of hits followed and Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic continue to wow crowds with some of the best live shows around. One of Asheville’s most popular bands will rock their soulful sound with an acoustic set for the VIP event and rock her entire band to open the show.

MountainTrue’s French Broad Riverkeeper works with the Yoto River Waterkeeper in Togo to provide safe, potable water, and proceeds from the show will fund a drinking water well in rural west Africa. This is an area where most people lack access to clean drinking water and additional clean drinking water sources are desperately needed. This partnership has already created three wells that now provide clean drinking water to hundreds of Togolese.

Tickets: On sale Thursday March 1st at 10am.

$29 presale and $34 at the door.

VIP tickets: $125 include a preparty at the Salvage Station from 5-7pm with appearance by George Clinton, acoustic set by the talented Lyric, full catered meal, drinks, and roped off viewing area with private bar. Get tickets at salvagestation.com.

Location: Salvage Station at 468 Riverside Drive.

When: Friday May 11. VIP event from 5-7pm. Doors at 5:30pm.

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone.

The Parliament/Funkadelic machine has captured over 40 R&B hit singles (including three number ones) and recorded three platinum albums. Hit include “(I Wanna) Testify” (1974), “Flash Light” (1978), “Aqua Boogie” (1978), “One Nation Under a Groove” (1978), “(Not Just) Knee Deep” (1979), “Atomic Dog” (1982). (All dates listed are release dates.)

Clinton is now a major part of our cultural history. His music was the soundtrack for the early-90s rap movement, as artists from MC Hammer, to LL Cool to Snoop Doggy Dogg depended heavily on the infectious groove of Clinton productions as the foundation of their recordings. He appeared in movies “The Night Before”, “House Party”, “PCU”, and “Good Burger”, hosted the HBO original series “Cosmic Slop”.

Clinton has received a Grammy, a Dove (gospel) , and an MTV music video awards, and has been recognized by BMI, the NAACP Image Awards, and Motown Alumni Association for lifetime achievement. Clinton’s Parliament/Funkadelic was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.