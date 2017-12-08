Dec. 9 Open House at N.C. Governor’s Western Residence Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Asheville, N.C. – A Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Western Residence in Asheville, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1-3 p.m., has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Governor’s Office is working to identify a new date and time for the open house.

