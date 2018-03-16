Press release from Green Built Alliance:

Local disc golfers will break in new tee pads on an improved 18-hole course while raising money for a good cause at Green Built Alliance’s second annual spring Disc Golf Fundraiser next month.

The tournament begins at noon Saturday, April 14 at Lake Julian Park’s 18-hole course in Arden. The event ends with an after party in the park’s pavilion with free food and beer for participants.

The Lake Julian course will be freshly improved just in time for the nonprofit tournament, as work days are being held in the weeks leading up to the event by the Asheville Disc Golf Association and Wicked Weed Brewing, with dedicated volunteers helping to install 12 new concrete tee pads.

Asheville has a strong and vibrant network of disc golf enthusiasts, many of whom are also part of the green-building community and among Green Built Alliance’s membership.

“Disc golf is a fun and simple way to enjoy a lifelong low-impact sport without burdening the environment or taxpayers,” said Raymond Thompson, tournament organizer and Green Built Alliance board member. “The courses are low impact and easily integrated into marginalized unattractive open spaces. The installation of disc golf courses in these marginalized areas ties our communities together and creates greater accessibility to nature, health and happiness for humanity. Disc golf is as green as it gets in our modern era.”

In 2017, Green Built Alliance’s inaugural fundraiser sold out in its first year with 80 people turning out to support the nonprofit and explore the then-brand-new 18-hole course at Lake Julian Park.

People of all ages and experience levels are welcome to participate in this nonprofit tournament. Overseeing this year’s event is Tournament Director Thomas Williams, a long-time board member of the WNC Disc Golf Association, who emphasizes the inherently accessible nature of disc golf.

“I see people play at all ages, and you can play for your whole life,” he said. “I love the camaraderie, the low cost and just being out in the woods.”

Registration is $25 per player. Along with free food and drinks, participants will receive a tournament-branded disc, and play for the opportunity to win a cash purse, tickets to LEAF Festival or the Biltmore Estate, among other prizes.

All tournament proceeds will support Green Built Alliance’s community initiatives and resources.

To register, visit https://www.greenbuilt.org/event/green-built-alliance-disc-golf-fundraiser.