Press release Glenville Historical Society:

Fraser Fir Christmas tree fields can be spotted along the back roads and not so back roads all over Glenville. Farmers began growing these beautiful Fraser Fir trees when their money crop, the famous Glenville cabbage , lost favor during the 1970’s. On Saturday July 22nd the Glenville Area Historical Society launches their 1st Annual Historic Discovery Event – All About Fraser Fir Christmas Trees to be held at the Society’s Historical Museum on Highway 107 in the center of Glenville. The event is ongoing so attendees are welcome to come anytime from 11AM to 4PM.

The GAHS well known for their history tours and Museum, is bringing in experts, the growers and historians, who will relate all about Fraser Firs from the discovery that conditions in Glenville allowed farmers grow the best of the Fraser Fir families…and yes, there are different kinds of Fraser Firs…..to the planting, growing, care and selling. Presenters include members of the Jackson County Tree Growers Association many of whom have been growing Fraser Fir Trees since they first became a money crop. Literature, photos, power point and video, some from the County Agricultural Agency as well, will reveal the story of Fraser Firs from beginning to end..

Those who attend will be let in on little known facts and secrets about how these trees attain their almost perfect shape and sought after deep green color. Hands on displays inside, and outside of the Museum are expected to add interest during the event that promises to be an important “first” for history lovers and those curious about tree farms and their product. Of course presenting the story about Fraser Fir trees would not be complete without an example of a dazzling Christmas tree like those found during holidays in homes throughout the Southeast and the nation. Winners of a drawing will be awarded a gift certificate for a Christmas tree that can be selected from participating tree farms during the selling season in November and December.

For additional information call 828 743-1658, email historicalsocietyglenvillearea@yahoo.com or go to www.glenvillecommunity.com