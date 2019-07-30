Press release from the Grove Park Sunset Mountain Neighborhood Association:

The Grove Park Sunset Mountain Neighborhood will hold its annual Tour of Homes featuring homes and gardens as unique as the neighborhood itself. The event will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 11a.m. – 5p.m . On this self-paced tour, see a remarkable variety of homes this year from brick Arts & Crafts to stunning mid-century moderns– all situated in the beautiful Grove Park district.

● Advance tickets are $20 online at gp-smna.org now– and at Metro Wines, Avenue M, and City Bakery (Charlotte St. and downtown) starting August 16

● Day of Tour tickets are $25 at the Grove Park Inn Country Club and The Preservation Society

● Continuous trolley transportation between stops included in the ticket price

● Parking available at the Grove Park Country Club

● Proceeds benefit neighborhood beautification projects in 3 public parks: Griffing Rose Gardens, E.W. Grove and Sunset Park

For more information, please contact Suzanne Escovitz at president@gp-smna.org .