Press release from HART:

Next up at HART, a hilarious comedy by Steve Martin, the renowned comic actor and author of the comedy play Picasso at the Lapin Agile. In The Underpants we get a wild satire adapted from a classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. Though she pulls them up quickly, he thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise’s momentary display does not result in the feared scandal but it does attract two infatuated men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Markes’ home. Oblivious of their amorous objectives, Theo splits the room between them, happy to collect rent from both the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac.

This is a laugh until your sides hurt farce, set in 1910 Dusseldorf, Germany. It is also HART’s dinner theater of the year (if you are a season ticket holder one of your admissions includes this show and the meal). To keep in the spirit of the show, the Bistro will be offering up a German inspired feast as part of your ticket. There will be vegetarian options on the menu. All seating is at tables and the doors open at 6pm, with the show beginning at 7:30 for evening performances and opening at 12:30pm with the show at 2pm on Sundays.

The Underpants is being directed by Jeff Messer and the cast includes David Yeates, Kristen Hedberg, Marc Cameron, Amanda Klinikowski, Dakota Mann and Tom Dewees.

The Underpants has performances on June 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 with Dinner from 6pm and show time at 7:30. Sunday performances are June 17, 24 and July 1 with lunch from 12:30pm and show time at 2pm. Tickets are $40 for adults, $38 for seniors and $25 for students and include dinner and the show. To make reservations for the show call (828) 456-6322 or go online to www.harttheatre.org. HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville.