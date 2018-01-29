Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s workforce continuing education department is offering a wide variety of courses for the month of February. There’s something for everyone, including courses that allow you to earn a credential to courses for the hobbyist.

Dyeing to Quilt: Natural Dyes on Cotton will be held February 10 and 11, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Cost is $192. In this weekend intensive, each student will leave with a bundle of 20 hand-dyed fat quarters to use in their next quilting project.

Fly Rod Making will be held February 13 through April 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-9:00 p.m. Cost is $360. Students will build or restore their own fly rod and cast the finished product in the College’s millpond.

Wear What You Weave: Simple Garments on the Rigid Heddle or Floor Loom will be held Tuesdays, February 20 through April 10, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Cost is $280. Participants in this class will make a simple garment using basic shapes and draping.

Idea Generation Lab: Textiles will be held February 20 through March 20, Tuesdays, 1-5:00 p.m. Cost is $135. Bring in a swatch of fabric that you have made and leave the class with at least five new samples loosely based on the original swatch.

Essentials of Indigo Dyeing will be held February 24 and 25, 9:00 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $250. During this weekend intensive, students will learn the fundamentals of starting an organic indigo vat, as well as maintaining it.

Forklift Operator Certification will be held February 27 and 28, 5-9:00 p.m. Cost is $75. Upon successful completion of this course, participants will earn a forklift operator’s certificate.

DSLR Camera Basics will be held February 27 through March 20, Tuesdays 6-8:00 p.m. Cost is $60. Participants will learn the ins and outs of shooting in full manual mode.

Quilting will be held Wednesdays from February 28 through May 2, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cost of the class is $186. This project-based course is designed for individuals interested in learning the art of quilting.

In addition, HCC’s workforce continuing education department offers Community First Aid and CPR classes the third Tuesday of each month 6-10:00 p.m. HCC is Haywood County’s American Heart Association Training Center. For more information on Community First Aid and CPR classes, please call 828-564-5133 or email HCC-CPRTraining@haywood.edu.

For more information on any of the other classes listed above, please call 828-627-4669 or email Regina Massie at rgmassie@haywood.edu.