Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s workforce continuing education department is offering a wide variety of courses for the month of September. There’s something for everyone, including courses that allow you to earn a credential to courses for the hobbyist.

OBD II Auto Safety Inspection will be held Tuesday, September 3 and Thursday, September 5. Cost is $75. These courses are designed to prepare auto technicians and service personnel as OBD emission inspectors for motor vehicles.

Beginning Jewelry Fabrication 1 will be held Tuesdays, September 3 through November 5, 6-9 p.m. Cost is $391. Students will acquire working knowledge of jewelry and fabrication skills.

Intermediate Jewelry: Adding Color will be held Wednedays, September 4 through November 6, 6-9 p.m. Cost is $391. Students will make multiple samples during class while learning how the materials behave.

Forging Axes will be held Wednesdays, September 4 thorugh November 20, 6-9 p.m. Cost is $427. Participants in thi scourse will forge a Kentucky Belt Axe from a block of 4140 carbon steel.

WorkKeys Testing will be held Thursday, September 5 and Thursday, September 19, 5:30-10 p.m.

Forging Tools for Woodworkers will be held Thursdays, September 5 through October 17, 3-6 p.m. Cost is $250. Students will focus on crafting simple, well made tools that are tempered to hold a keen edge and designed to work.

Basic Blacksmithing will be held Thursdays, September 5 through October 17, 6-9 p.m. Cost is $250. Students will become familiar with basic forging techniques and fire control while completing one or more simple projects of their choice.

Notary Public will be held Saturday, September 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This course covers the qualifications, procedures and certification for becoming a notary.

String Class 1 will be held Mondays, September 9 thorugh December 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is $197. Students will need to provide their own instrument.

String Class 2 will be held Mondays, September 9 through December 2, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost os $197. Students will need to provide their own instrument.

Career Planning will be held September 10 through 12, 6-10 p.m. This course helps students gain perspective on their career interests while devising a written action to make the goals real and achievable.

Photographing the Mountains will be held Tuesdays, September 10 through October 1, 6-8 p.m. Cost is $111. Students should have a general working knowledge of their camera including how to change aperture.

Quilting & Color Explorations will be held Tuesdays, September 10 through October 15, 5-8 p.m. Cost is $205. Participants will leave with a finished quilt and tons of new ideas to explore.

Fly Rod Making will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 10 through November 5, 7-9 p.m. Cost is $365. All materials will be provided but students are welcome to bring a rod for evaluation and restoration.

Tomahawk Class will be held Friday through Sunday, September 20 through 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost is $246. The object o fthe class is for each student to compelte a tomoahawk.

Vocal Class will be held Tuesdays, September 24 through December 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $167. Beginner to intermediate levels welcome.

Piano 1 will be held Wednesdays, September 25 through December 4, 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is $221. This class is designed for the absolute beginner or those with a minimal knowledge of piano.

Piano 2 will be held Wednesdays, September 25 through December 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $221. Students will need to buy a companion book.

Intermediate Weaving: Floor Loom will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, September 30 through October 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $227. Particpants will leave class with a completed scarf or set of twoels and a list o fnew ideas and palces to start.

Upholstery will be held Mondays, September 30 through December 9, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $155. This course privides hands-on experience in tool use, various equipment and techniques of the upholstery profession.

In addition, HCC’s workforce continuing education department offers Community CPR classes on the second Wednesday of each month. HCC is Haywood County’s American Heart Association Training Center. For more information on Community First Aid and CPR classes, please call 828-564-5133 or email HCC-CPRTraining@haywood.edu.

For more information on any of the other classes listed above, please call 828-627-4669.