Press release from the Haywood County Arts Council:

The Haywood County Arts Council (HCAC) is excited to announce we are kicking off the new year with a variety packed show filled with the original art of 28 local artists. The 2019 Juried Artist Exhibit opens on Friday, Jan. 11, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 23. Each of our exhibiting artists went through an extensive jury process and we are delighted to have their work in the gallery.

Artists included in this exhibit: Nancy Blevins, Barbara Brook, Grace Cathey, Melba Cooper, Wendelyn Cordwell, Velda Davis, Mary Decker, Helen Geltman, Nina Howard, Jo Ridge Kelley, Gregg Livengood, Susan Livengood, Francoise Lynch, Betsy Meyer, Betina Morgan, Melissa Moss, Cayce Moyer, Nathan Perry, Sue Reynolds, Denise Seay, Jennifer Sharkey, Maureen Simon, Melissa Enloe Walter, Christina Weaver, Rod Whyte, Haidee Wilson, Annelle Woggon and Russell Wyatt.

The Haywood County Arts Council’s Juried Artist Exhibit was launched in 2018 in order to feature jury-selected artists who =specialize in a wide variety of media, from oil, acrylic, clay, watercolor, forged steel, coldwax, collages, wood, glass, fiber, jewelry, egg tempera, and photography to mixed media. The Haywood County Arts Council believes that original art by local artisans can be both affordable and collectable.

Visit the Haywood County Arts Council at 86 N. Main Street in Waynesville to view the variety of art for sale. For more information about the Haywood County Arts Council, visit HaywoodArts.org.