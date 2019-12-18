Press release from Haywood County Health and Humans Services Agency:

Households in Haywood County can apply for help covering the cost of heating their homes starting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and running through Tuesday, March 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating during the cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500.

To be eligible, a person must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

Meet an income test

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

Haywood County households who want to apply for energy assistance can only do so in person at the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency at 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, NC 28721.

The Agency has been accepting applications from households with a person aged 60 or more, or someone receiving benefits from the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services during the month of December. Beginning in January, Health and Human Services will be accepting applications from all households. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Households that include an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) living in the five-county service area of Cherokee, Graham, Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties, wishing to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program must do so through the EBCI at ebci.com/. This includes enrolled EBCI members on and off the Qualla Boundary in the five counties.

For more information on the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, go to ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance or contact Haywood County Health and Human Services at 452-6620.