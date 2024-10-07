Press release from Henderson County:

Henderson County remains in a State of Emergency and the curfew has been amended to 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Henderson County Board of Commissioners will hold their scheduled meeting this evening at 5:30 pm at the Henderson County Historic Courthouse. You can stream the meeting at https://vimeo.com/event/4551926

Resource Hubs

Henderson County will open two Resource Hub locations Tuesday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for water distribution and other supplies. The Resource Hub locations are:

Etowah Elementary, 320 Etowah School Road Etowah, NC 28729

2. Mills River Town Hall, 124 Town Center Drive. Mills River, NC 28759

Each family unit will be provided supplies for one day’s meal and water as it is available. Individuals are asked to enter the drive-through Resource Hubs and remain in their cars unless instructed otherwise by volunteers, to ensure an efficient process.

For the Resource Hubs to function smoothly, efficiently and safely. We ask for the public’s patience while waiting for their supplies.

In addition, two local churches will provide community distribution lines this week:

Ebeneezer Baptist Church, 2557 Chimney Rock Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday

2. First Baptist Church, Hendersonville 312 5th Ave West. Hendersonville, NC, 28739, Noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Important Update for Bat Cave Area

From the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Access to the Bat Cave area is now restricted to essential personnel and current residents only. Please note that the footbridge will be removed tomorrow morning Oct. 8th to allow the Department of

Transportation to begin necessary road repairs. As a result, there will be no access to Bat Cave from Hwy. 64E during this time.

Debris Burn Notice

We understand residents want to clear their properties of debris quickly. However, burning debris is not the safest method under the current conditions. We want to reduce the risk of accidental fires while our emergency responders continue to work.

Henderson County will provide free curbside storm debris pickup for all county residents on NCDOT, municipal and private roads. All storm debris that is pushed to the right of way of a property will be picked up for free.

We strongly encourage residents to use this free curbside service provided by the county to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

For the latest information, visit www.hendersoncountync.gov/helene.