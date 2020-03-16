On March 14, Governor Cooper announced an Executive Order closing all K-12 public schools as a precautionary measure against the transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, Henderson County Public Schools will be transitioning to a new model for instructional delivery beginning Wednesday, March 18, when school sites will be open for drop-by access as detailed later in this communication. Lessons will begin on Friday, March 20.

Starting Friday, your child’s instruction will be delivered through a Learn from Home model, a partnership between school and families to educate your child while they are in a residential setting. The Learn from Home model will look differently depending on your child’s grade level.

Students in kindergarten through second grade will receive learning tasks to support skill development in literacy and math. Teachers will be available by email and Google Chat/Meet during designated hours, which will be communicated to you by your child’s classroom teacher. Information specific to your school will also be communicated by your child’s teacher. During the building access times listed below, Learn from Home bags for K-2 students may be picked up from your child’s school.

Students in third grade through high school will access coursework virtually. Chromebooks will be available for loan to any student who needs a device. As with younger students, older students will also have access to teachers during designated hours via Google Chat/Meet. Students in these grade levels should access their specific assignments through their student email account and/or Google Classroom. During the building access times listed below, students will be able to pick up borrowed devices, textbooks and personal items.

To assist HCPS in preparing the number of devices needed for loan, families can complete a Technology Survey for each of their children enrolled in school. School-specific surveys are accessible at this link.

We recognize that some families may not have reliable internet access. In these instances, students will be provided paper and text-based alternative assignments. Please communicate with your child’s teacher for more information about this option.

Schools will be open for drop-by access from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19, to allow students to borrow a Chromebook or pick up textbooks and personal items. Learn from Home academic bags should be picked up for K-2 students during these same drop-in access times. Lessons begin on Friday, March 20.

Families at Bruce Drysdale and Hendersonville elementaries will receive school specific guidance on Learn from Home before they return from intercession.