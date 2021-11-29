On Saturday, December 4, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville at 10:30 am. The parade will stage along Oakland St and travel along Main Street from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street. Main Street will close to traffic at 10 am and no parking will be permitted after 6 am on Saturday morning.

Street closures on December 4:

8 am – Oakland St from Asheville Hwy (US-25) to 6 th Ave W (US-64) and 9 th Ave from Fleming St to Oakland St will be closed as a staging area for parade entries.

Ave W (US-64) and 9 Ave from Fleming St to Oakland St will be closed as a staging area for parade entries. 9 am – Southbound traffic on Asheville Hwy (US-25) will be diverted to Fleming St for Hwy 64 W and Church St connections. Church St will be closed from 5 points to 7 th Ave W.

Ave W. 10 am – Main Street will close from its southern intersection with King St to 7 th Ave.

Ave. 10:15 am – Shortly before the parade, additional sections surrounding the parade route will close and traffic will be rerouted.





http://www.nchmba.com/ The streets will open following the completion of the parade. Contact the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association for more information

Additional December Street Closures:

On Saturday, December 4, more than 40 vendors will line Maple Street from 10 am until 2 pm selling seasonal, farm-fresh products and locally made artisan crafts. Visit the Hendersonville Farmers Market for the final market of 2021. Maple Street will be closed to traffic during the event.

The 500 block of Main Street will be closed from 5-7 pm for the event which starts at 6 pm.

The race starts at 9 am and follows the same route as the Turkey Trot with the race starting and finishing on Main Street. The 500 block of Main Street will be closed for the duration of the race.