Press release from Hendersonville Community Theatre:

As the situation surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has now come to Western North Carolina, we are committed to keeping you informed about how your community theatre in Hendersonville is responding.

This is an extremely difficult announcement for us. In the face of the public health crisis, we have decided to suspend the live performances of our spring shows: Driving Miss Daisy and Three Tall Women.

After reviewing Governor Cooper’s proclamation on Saturday, March 14, prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 persons, and also considering directives from public health organizations, and the safety of patrons, artists, staff and volunteers and everyone who makes up HCT, we believe that this is the best path forward. We are looking into ways that we can bring you these shows either later in the season or possibly by online live streaming. Further details will be provided.

We are also planning to change the format for the 2020 Barnie Awards from a “red carpet” ceremony to an online live stream presentation on March 21. Additional information about this will be provided shortly on the HCT website and the HCT Facebook page.

Sadly, additional shows scheduled for 2020 may also be affected by cancellation or postponement. Depending on how long the State of Emergency persists, we will look at the potential of bringing any cancelled productions back in a future season.

Again, we are in a crisis – as a theatre, a community, a region, a country, a planet. A major purpose of what we do as a theatre, with our colleagues in the performing arts, is bring people together. Regardless of differences, we gather. That gathering—as audiences, as artists­—is utterly impossible in the face of the current crisis.

More than ever our survival and strength as a non-profit theatre company committed to bringing theatrical and entertainment programs to audiences in this Community, depends on you.

We are looking into creative ways in which we can provide a variety of arts and entertainment to you even while live performances in our space are suspended. More details will follow.

What can you do?

Make a special gift! A donation today is an investment in the future of this valuable resource and this community.

Whether it’s us or not – donate to one of the performing arts organizations that make our region so incredibly special. This is a devastating time for all – and now we need your support more than ever.

If you currently hold tickets to a cancelled performance, we encourage you to donate your tickets to the Theatre. If you are not financially able to do so,you may exchange your tickets for a future production at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?exchange=hlt, or request a refund for your ticket purchase.

The latest updates will be posted on social media (hendersonvilletheatre.org and Facebook), communicated through emails, and on the Hendersonville Community Theatre Box Office outgoing voicemail. You may also email info@hendersonvilletheatre.org, if you have any questions or concerns.