Press release from Hendersonville PFLAG:
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Come celebrate 2018 with PFLAG’s first fundraiser of 2018 at the 1898 Waverly Inn at 783 N. Main St. in Hendersonville on Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. PFLAG will be celebrating another year of working for equality for all. Come join us and enjoy great barbecue with friends and supporters of the LGBTQ community in Hendersonville.
Full barbecue dinner with smoked side dishes will be served. Beer and wine will be available at an additional fee. There is a $20 donation for adults and $10 for students and children, payable at the door.
The public is invited. Please RSVP on Facebook at pflaghendersonville or email jerry.w96@gmail.com, as there is only room for 50 people.
The Hendersonville PFLAG invites all who wish to know more about LGBTQ issues. PFLAG is the original family and ally organization composed of parents, families, friends and allies uniting with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy.
