Press release from French Broad River MPO:

The French Broad River MPO is currently working with Buncombe County and the City of Asheville on a corridor study for Hendersonville Road, from Rock Hill Road to NC 280 (Airport Road.) This study is looking at potential transportation improvements to address safety, congestion, and multimodal issues as well as looking at the impact and plans for growth and development in and near the corridor. At this point in the study, our consultant team wants to hear from the public about issues they see and visions for potential future improvements. The virtual public workshop is to be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 5:30 PM via Zoom.

Participants can RSVP on the facebook event page, here: facebook.com/events/887834445050754/

For more information on the study as well as an active survey and webmap, please check out the study’s page here: frenchbroadrivermpo.org/hendersonville-road-corridor/