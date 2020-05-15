Press release from Homeward Bound of WNC:

On May 20 at noon, Homeward Bound will live stream The Virtual Event to End Homelessness – an inspirational and informative look at homelessness in Asheville. It includes the struggles of folks who are experiencing homelessness as well as the service providers they rely on to get them through it. The story will be told through film, song and spoken word poetry.

Every year, for the past seven years, Homeward Bound has held its signature educational and fundraising event The Welcome Home Luncheon at a venue in Asheville. This year, the luncheon was to be held at the UNC Asheville Kimmel Arena and 400 were expected to attend.

When it became apparent that the coronavirus pandemic was not going to end anytime soon, Homeward Bound staff decided to make the Eighth Annual Welcome Home Luncheon virtual and live stream the event on Facebook and YouTube.

This year’s inspirational and informative program will include an update on homelessness in Asheville and Buncombe County from Homeward Bound staff and clients. The event will also showcase:

Housing is Healthcare, a film by Emmy Award winning filmmaker Katie Damien

Home, a performance by Spoken Word Poet Shanita Jackson

Here for You, a new song written and performed by David LaMotte

For a sneak preview of The Event to End Homelessness, check out: https://youtu.be/vKkxdAB2_6I