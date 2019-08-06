Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Park & Recreation’s annual Hot August Night 5K race will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Beginning and ending at the Tempie Avery Montford Center, 34 Pearson Drive, the 3.1 mile course winds through the beautiful historic Montford neighborhood.

Register online at www.active.com or in person at the recreation center. Early registration fees before Aug. 16 are $15 for ages 13 and above and $10 for entrants 12 and under. Regular registration beginning Aug. 16 is $20 for ages 13 and above and $15 for ages 12 and under. Register before Aug. 10 to get a free race T-shirt. For more information, contact Shana Kriewall at 828-253-3714 or skriewall@ashevillenc.gov.

The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department. For more information about this and all Asheville Parks & Recreation programs, visit www.ashevillenc.gov/parks or call 828-259-5800.