Notice from the City of Asheville:
The Housing Authority of the City of Asheville has changed the time of regular meetings to now be held at 6:00 p.m. The Authority will continue to meet the 2nd Wednesday of each month, now at 6:00 p.m at various locations in the community. This time change will be effective for the Wednesday, July 24, meeting to be held at the Edington Center.
Please refer to the amended meeting schedule HERE for meeting dates and locations, or contact Teresa Jenkins at tjenkins@haca.org for more information.
