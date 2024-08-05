A tentative schedule has been set for overnight closures on Interstate 26 East this week, pending weather conditions. Each night a section of the interstate will close no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. The operations will begin with slow-rolls on I-40 East and I-26/East/I-240 West. Marked detours will direct traffic and traffic lights will remain green longer than normal to accommodate additional overnight traffic. The following closures are tentatively scheduled pending weather conditions: Monday & Tuesday — Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Upward Road (Exit 53).

Detour: Traffic will be directed to I-40 East then to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) and down U.S. 25 through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 then Upward Road and I-26. Wednesday and Thursday — Location: I-26 East from Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to Upward Road (Exit 53).

Detour: Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) east to U.S. 25 (Hendersonville Road), down U.S. 25 through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 then Upward Road and I-26. These tentative operations are part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson County. Crews will utilize the closures for various operations including diamond-grinding, concrete work on the Blue Ridge Parkway bridge, and sign installation. Transportation officials remind drivers to plan ahead, remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs in the work zone and along the detours. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.