From NC Department of Transportation:
A schedule has been set for overnight closures on Interstate 26 this week.
Each night a section of the interstate will close no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. One section will close at 10:30 p.m. Marked detours will direct traffic and traffic lights will remain green longer than normal to accommodate additional overnight traffic.
The following closures are scheduled:
Monday —
- Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Upward Road (Exit 53)
- Detour: I-40 East to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) south through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 to Upward Road and rejoin at I-26 at Exit 53
Tuesday —
- Location: Starting at 8 p.m. — I-26 East from U.S. 25 (Exit 44) to U.S. 64 (Exit 49)
- Detour: U.S 25 south through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 to Upward Road and to I-26 at Exit 49
- Location: Starting at 10:30 p.m. — I-26 West from Airport Road (Exit 40) to Brevard Road (Exit 33
- Detour: Airport Road to Hendersonville Road, north to I-40 West
Wednesday—
- Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)
- Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26
- Location: Airport Road onramp to I-26 East and exit ramp from I-26 east
- Detour: I-26 to Exit 44, cross over interstate, join I-26 West and return to Exit 40
Thursday—
- Location: I-26 West from from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)
- Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26
- Location: I-26 East exit ramp at Airport Road
- Detour: Take U.S. 25 (Exit 44) to Airport Road
Friday —
- Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)
- Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26
These operations are part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson County. Crews will utilize the closures for various operations including diamond-grinding, shoulder improvements, sign installation, paving, and Blue Ridge Parkway bridge concrete work.
