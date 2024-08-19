A schedule has been set for overnight closures on Interstate 26 this week. Each night a section of the interstate will close no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m. One section will close at 10:30 p.m. Marked detours will direct traffic and traffic lights will remain green longer than normal to accommodate additional overnight traffic. The following closures are scheduled: Monday — Location: I-26 East from Brevard Road (Exit 33) to Upward Road (Exit 53)

Detour: I-40 East to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) south through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 to Upward Road and rejoin at I-26 at Exit 53 Tuesday — Location: Starting at 8 p.m. — I-26 East from U.S. 25 (Exit 44) to U.S. 64 (Exit 49)

Detour: U.S 25 south through Hendersonville to U.S. 176 to Upward Road and to I-26 at Exit 49

Location: Starting at 10:30 p.m. — I-26 West from Airport Road (Exit 40) to Brevard Road (Exit 33

Detour: Airport Road to Hendersonville Road, north to I-40 West Wednesday— Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)

Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26

Location: Airport Road onramp to I-26 East and exit ramp from I-26 east

Detour: I-26 to Exit 44, cross over interstate, join I-26 West and return to Exit 40 Thursday— Location: I-26 West from from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)

Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26

Location: I-26 East exit ramp at Airport Road

Detour: Take U.S. 25 (Exit 44) to Airport Road Friday — Location: I-26 West from U.S. 64 (Exit 49) to U.S. 25 (Exit 44)

Detour: U.S. 64 West to U.S. 25 North to I-26 These operations are part of the I-26 widening projects in Buncombe and Henderson County. Crews will utilize the closures for various operations including diamond-grinding, shoulder improvements, sign installation, paving, and Blue Ridge Parkway bridge concrete work.