The donation includes a wide variety of books for children from infancy to elementary school, providing a much-needed escape and fostering a sense of hope and resilience. Kaylee and Amy’s act of kindness exemplifies the power of community and the difference we can make when we come together to help those in need.

The free books will be available for families at all four branches of the Haywood County Public Library during normal business hours starting on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025:

Waynesville and Canton branches: Monday and Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Maggie Valley branch: Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Fines Creek branch: Monday and Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM



“This thoughtful donation is a beautiful reminder that even in times of hardship, kindness and generosity shine through,” said Dillon Huffman, Haywood County Public Information Officer. “We are incredibly grateful to Kaylee, Amy, and the Buffalo Grove community for their heartfelt support.”