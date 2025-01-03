Press release from Haywood County:
After seeing Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers share the story of Helene’s impact on Haywood County on the news, 12-year-old Kaylee Leibach and her mother Amy, from all the way in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, felt inspired to help. They decided to organize a community donation of new children’s books in their hometown, and now their generous efforts will bring smiles and comfort to children affected by the storm in Haywood County.
The donation includes a wide variety of books for children from infancy to elementary school, providing a much-needed escape and fostering a sense of hope and resilience. Kaylee and Amy’s act of kindness exemplifies the power of community and the difference we can make when we come together to help those in need.The free books will be available for families at all four branches of the Haywood County Public Library during normal business hours starting on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025:
- Waynesville and Canton branches:
- Monday and Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Maggie Valley branch:
- Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Fines Creek branch:
- Monday and Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM“This thoughtful donation is a beautiful reminder that even in times of hardship, kindness and generosity shine through,” said Dillon Huffman, Haywood County Public Information Officer. “We are incredibly grateful to Kaylee, Amy, and the Buffalo Grove community for their heartfelt support.”
Families are encouraged to visit their local library branch to pick up books for their children and enjoy these free wonderful gifts. The Haywood County Public Library is proud to be a part of this heartwarming initiative and remains committed to supporting the community as it recovers from Helene.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.