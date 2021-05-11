Press release from Common Ground Public Relations:
Attorneys from Lewis Rice will host educational meetings in Etowah Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 to discuss the potential claims of Henderson County and Transylvania County landowners who own property adjacent to the Blue Ridge Southern Railroad that is expected to be converted into the Ecusta Trail.
On April 7, the Blue Ridge Southern Railroad filed its petition to abandon the line with the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB). This is the first step in receiving federal approval for the rail-trail conversion. Next, Conserving Carolina, the trail sponsor, will file a request for trail use. Once both parties sign on to the transaction, the STB will issue an order allowing this conversion and the likely taking of landowners’ property.
At the upcoming informational meetings, the Lewis Rice attorneys will explain why and how a claim can be made against the federal government, timing, how landowners will be represented in pursuing their takings claims, and how compensation will be determined, as well as answer questions. Each meeting is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Chelsea’s Event Center at Etowah Valley Golf & Resort
470 Brickyard Road, Etowah, NC 28729
WHO: Lindsay S. Brinton, Attorney, Lewis Rice
Meghan S. Largent, Attorney, Lewis Rice
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.