Press release from Common Ground Public Relations:

Attorneys from Lewis Rice will host educational meetings in Etowah Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 to discuss the potential claims of Henderson County and Transylvania County landowners who own property adjacent to the Blue Ridge Southern Railroad that is expected to be converted into the Ecusta Trail.

On April 7, the Blue Ridge Southern Railroad filed its petition to abandon the line with the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB). This is the first step in receiving federal approval for the rail-trail conversion. Next, Conserving Carolina, the trail sponsor, will file a request for trail use. Once both parties sign on to the transaction, the STB will issue an order allowing this conversion and the likely taking of landowners’ property.

At the upcoming informational meetings, the Lewis Rice attorneys will explain why and how a claim can be made against the federal government, timing, how landowners will be represented in pursuing their takings claims, and how compensation will be determined, as well as answer questions. Each meeting is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chelsea’s Event Center at Etowah Valley Golf & Resort

470 Brickyard Road, Etowah, NC 28729

WHO: Lindsay S. Brinton, Attorney, Lewis Rice

Meghan S. Largent, Attorney, Lewis Rice