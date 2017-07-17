Press release from U.S. Cellular Center:

Joe Biden has always believed that when given a chance, ordinary people can do extraordinary things. As a scrappy kid from Scranton who rose to the Office of Vice President, he is no exception. During his 45 years of public service, one of Biden’s greatest strengths has been his ability to bring people together, even in crisis, even across difficult divides, all the while, respecting everybody at the table.

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Show: 12/14 at 8pm

On-sale: 7/28 at 10am

This fall, Joe Biden will travel the nation for his American Promise Tour, a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most. Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges. He will share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.

Each ticket includes a copy of Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose (a $27 value, on sale November 14 from Flatiron Books).

Joe Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before serving as 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. As the Vice President, Joe Biden addressed important issues facing the nation and represented America abroad, traveling over 1.2 million miles to more than 50 countries. He convened sessions of the President’s Cabinet, led interagency efforts and worked with Congress in his fight to raise the living standards of middle class Americans, reduce gun violence, address violence against women and end cancer as we know it.

Since leaving the White House, Vice President Biden continues his legacy of expanding opportunity for all with the creation of the Biden Foundation, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania and the Biden Domestic Policy Institute at the University of Delaware. He is the author of Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics and the forthcoming memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose (on sale Nov. 14).