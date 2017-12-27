Press release from Asheville Community Yoga:

Asheville Community Yoga now has a beautiful mural painted on the exterior wall of it’s studio. Passersby and anyone driving into the parking lot will be greeted by the calming view of the mountains and forests.

Artist Kathryn Crawford has been a student at Asheville Community Yoga for 6 years and has painted many other murals around Asheville. She worked tirelessly for over a week using simply spray paint, a 24 foot ladder, and a smile on her face.

The mural is a work of art that beautifully depicts much of what Asheville is known for: mountains, forests, rivers, and a sense of peace. Anyone can view the mural at 8 Brookdale Rd, Asheville NC 28804 by driving by or stopping into Asheville Community Yoga.