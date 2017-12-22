Press release from the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation:

The Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Henderson County to help fund the third season of David Holt’s State of Music, an Emmy-nominated, public television series distributed nationally by PBS.

“David Holt’s State of Music brings the musical heritage of our Southern mountains to a national audience,” said Will McIntyre, the show’s producer and chairman of the Hendersonville, NC-based Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation.

“Because David Holt’s State of Music is shot entirely on location, viewers across the country also see the diverse beauty of the countryside that has nurtured our traditional music,” McIntyre said.

The series premiered on North Carolina Public Television (UNC-TV) in 2015. Nashville Public Television (NPT) is the presenting PBS station for David Holt’s State of Music, which can be seen by more than 85 percent of public television viewers in the United States.

Host David Holt is a four-time Grammy Award winner who lives in Asheville, N.C. Artists featured on the program have included Rhiannon Giddens, the Steep Canyon Rangers, the Kruger Brothers, and bluegrass supergroup Balsam Range.

In addition to the latest grant, the Community Foundation of Henderson County and its component Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund have supported the production of David Holt’s State of Music from its first season through previous grants to the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation totaling $30,000.

The Community Foundation of Henderson County is a nonprofit, public charity that helps people who care make lasting contributions to causes that matter by building permanent endowments and other philanthropic funds and by being strong stewards of donors’ gifts.

The Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation is a 501(c)(3), charitable nonprofit that was established in 2009 to raise the profile of the arts and selected nonprofits through the creation of videos, books and photography for websites and related media. It is the prime fundraising entity for David Holt’s State of Music.

To learn more about David Holt’s State of Music, visit DavidHoltTV.org and follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Find out when you can watch David Holt’s State of Music by checking your local PBS station’s schedule and by visiting the Upcoming Broadcasts page at DavidHoltTV.org.

To help celebrate and preserve the traditional and modern musical heritage of Appalachia, please consider supporting the production of David Holt’s State of Music by making a tax-deductible contribution to the Will & Deni McIntyre Foundation at WillandDeni.org.