Press release from Caldwell Arts Council:

The Caldwell Arts Council will accept portfolios from local and regional artists for possible exhibitions in 2019 at either our Caldwell Arts Council gallery (four exhibit opportunities ranging from 5 to 8 weeks) or at the Art-in-Healing Gallery (three 3-month long exhibit opportunities at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Other exhibition sites may be available in 2019 as well.

All details for submitting your portfolio are available on our website at http://www.caldwellarts.com/157-guidelines/ and portfolios will be accepted through January 31, 2018.