Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Tom Godleski is a true storyteller who has written local legends into songs and turned family stories into scripts. Asheville Community Theatre was thrilled to produce Godleski’s play Snowbound which premiered last season. In A Turnpike Sunset, Godleski takes tales his grandfather recorded in a ledger and weaves them with local history and music into a full length play set in the 19th century. A Turnpike Sunset will open Thursday, January 11, 2018 and run through Sunday, January 21, 2018 with performances Thursday-Saturday nights at 7:30 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Tickets are limited, and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office. All tickets are $20.00.

A Turnpike Sunset was originally a one act play, but now has evolved into a two act show. This play is the first play that Tom wrote, and was first staged at The Folk Art Center in Asheville in the year 2000. This show is about a group of 19th century drovers, who are sitting around a fire, telling stories, singing, and talking about life on the drover’s road. The road itself was called “The Buncombe Turnpike,” and it was crucial to the economy of Asheville and the surrounding areas.

A Turnpike Sunset is an historical fiction show, with stories from the era of the Turnpike, as well as stories from Tom Godleski’s family. This show is filled with funny antidotes, history, and music. Live music in the show will be performed by members of the Asheville bluegrass group, Buncombe Turnpike. Godleski is also careful to only use instruments that are authentic to the time period.

“My grandfather meant for these stories to be passed on,” said Godleski, playwright and actor. “I’m proud that I am fulfilling my grandfather’s wishes.”

A Turnpike Sunset stars Godleski, Steve Ensley, Don Lewis, Henry Callahan, Jack Heinen and Mary Ann Heinen.

For more information about A Turnpike Sunset or about Asheville Community Theatre, please visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.