Press release from Richard Baker:

ASHEVILLE — Please join the 10-plus artists on the second floor of the Wedge Studio in the River Arts District on Friday, Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m. for a Groundhog Day celebration. Themed costumes are welcome and encouraged. Prizes will be given for the worst costumes, with judging based purely on favoritism. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to this one-of-a-kind observance in Asheville.

Landscape artist Richard Baker has hosted this creative event in the past at his studio and attributes it to helping to end the doldrums of winter. “Groundhog Day is a great day to get together,” Baker says, “and collectively hope for an early spring. Plus it will be an opportunity to see some first-rate artwork from the talented artists at the Wedge right in the heart of the River Arts District.”

Second-floor artists work in the mediums of oils, encaustics, metal sculpture and more.

“This event is likely to repeat itself,” Baker says, “so get in on the ground floor — well actually the second floor — of this Groundhog Day blast.”

Wedge Studios is located at 129 Roberts St. For more information, contact Richard Baker at 828-234-1616 or richardbakersstudio@gmail.com.