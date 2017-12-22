Press release from The Vanishing Wheelchair:

ASHEVILLE — The Vanishing Wheelchair Little Theatre is the permanent home of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity for people with disabilities, The Vanishing Wheelchair Inc. The Little Theatre at 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite K, in Asheville is the venue for several magic and variety shows for the public and is available for private functions and parties. The monthly magic and variety show, “Magic, Mirth & Meaning,” is a family-friendly, hourlong production that features storytellers, singers, jugglers and magicians. The show continues the second and fourth Friday of each month at 7 p.m. with performances on Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9, March 23 and continuing through the year. Donations of $10 for adults and $5 for children are recommended.

The show “Magic, Mirth & Meaning” features numerous talents of people with disabilities and those who wish to help them. At any given show, an audience may see singing, storytelling, and, of course, magic. The show appeared and disappeared for several years since the nonprofit’s founding on Nov. 24, 2010. On Feb. 20, 2013, the show began appearing in Asheville on a monthly basis, finding its stride at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The Vanishing Wheelchair has used the proceeds from the events it hosts to launch “All Things Possible” to teach skills in performing, painting, photography, music, crafts, writing and woodworking to people with disabilities. These workshops are available to other nonprofits to share with their clientele and will be conducted at the 175 Weaverville Highway location. Eventually the nonprofit wishes to expand to establish a universally accessible hands-on museum for children to explore the arts and sciences at which people with disabilities can work and continue to learn these skills.

Come support and see what The Vanishing Wheelchair is all about. Tickets may be available at the door, but advanced reservations are strongly encouraged, since seating is limited. Purchase tickets online at www.vanishingwheelchair.org, or contact Magic Central, 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite L, Asheville, NC 28804, or call 828-645-2941.