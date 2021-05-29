Press release from Kitsbow Cycling Apparel:

After closing its doors out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic, Kitsbow is thrilled to announce the reopening of the Old Fort Ride House. A gathering place for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts alike, the Old Fort Ride House is adjacent to Kitsbow’s manufacturing facility and sits at the doorstep of more than 40 miles of incredible trails on 70,000+ acres of public land in and around Old Fort, North Carolina.

“The Kitsbow Ride House exists to bring people together, celebrate mountain biking and the outdoors, and support a fantastic trail experience in Old Fort and the Pisgah National Forest,” explained David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow Cycling Apparel. “Old Fort is a hidden gem, and the Ride House is the perfect hub to start your adventure.”

Partnering with organizations like the U.S. Forest Service, the G5 Trail Collective, Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail, and People on the Move for Old Fort, Kitsbow is committed to helping develop Old Fort into the country’s next mountain bike destination. In addition to the current trail network, an IMBA Trail Accelerator grant and work by the G5 Trail Collective has laid the groundwork to add over 40 miles of new mountain bike trails in Old Fort, including expert routes as well as loops perfect for those new to the sport. The diversity of trails is a massive draw for riders from near and far, and the Old Fort Ride House is right in the middle of the action.

Inside, the Ride House is a visitors center, cafe, bike repair, and the sole retail location for Kitsbow gear all wrapped into one experience. The rangers and baristas offer trail information and can help you plan your route. “We think that hubs like the Ride House are a great solution for promoting responsible trail stewardship to the explosion of new riders, as well as offering free safety checks for bikes. And we can fill in experienced riders on the latest trail route options, which are constantly evolving,” explained Billstrom.

Free parking permits, clean bathrooms and changing rooms, a filtered water refill station, local food and snacks, and coffee drinks and beer all make the Ride House the perfect base camp to meet up and ride out.

And if that wasn’t enough to inspire your trip to Old Fort, Kitsbow’s next-door neighbors – Hillman Beer – provide a variety of beer brewed onsite and delicious food. And on weekdays, you’ll also be welcomed into Kitsbow’s facility for a unique opportunity to view its meticulous operation, where the company crafts premium apparel right here on American soil.

Group rides on gravel, road, and single track rolling out of the Ride House have also resumed! Stay tuned to Kitsbow’s social media channels for more details and to join in.

CONTEST ANNOUNCEMENT

Are you itching to get to the Ride House this summer? Well, you’re in luck – in celebration of the reopening, Kitsbow is hosting a contest offering a lucky winner a free Getaway for Two to Old Fort.

The prize includes accommodations, local food and libations, a Kitsbow factory tour, and the chance to experience the area’s incredible network of trails. The contest began May 21 and will run through Friday, June 4. Enter for your chance to win here on the Kitsbow website.

