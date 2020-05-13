Letter from the Lake View Park Commission:
In alignment with Buncombe County and their park use recommendations, Beaver Lake and the park trails are now open.
We’d like to give a big shout-out to Long Cane Trails for their excellent work on improvements to the South Trail. We hope you like it as much as we do!
Remember that Beaver Lake is private property owned by the residents of Lake View Park. We welcome guests at the park but we remind you that Dog Walking, Fishing, and Boating require Permits. Revenue generated from those permits help us to maintain the lake and park.
The Lake View Park Commission is committed to providing a safe place for residents and guests to enjoy the outdoors. For the park to remain open, you are strongly encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Stay home if you have symptoms
- Wear a face covering
- Fields are closed for group activities
- Visit in off-peak hours
- Maintain six (6) feet of physical distance
- Wash or sanitize your hands before and after you visit
We hope to keep the park open, but that remains largely up to your adherence to the guidelines. Be responsible, be safe, and enjoy your day!
Permit request forms can be obtained at the Warden’s office (1292 Merrimon Ave.) or downloaded here.
