Land of Sky Regional Council Board of Delegates will meet next Wednesday, October 23 from 12:25 pm – 2:00 pm at the Council’s office at 339 New Leicester Highway, Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806 or remote via zoom. A catered lunch will be available at 11:45 am. The meeting will be focused on the Board of Delegates roundtable. In light of Hurricane Helene, we ask that each Board member share the needs, challenges, and future plans for each of our jurisdictions as we respond to this disaster. Also, we have invited federal, state, and local partners who are helping Western North Carolina respond and recover from this disaster. Invited partners include representatives from US Senator Ted Budd, US Senator Thom Tillis, NC Governor Roy Cooper, State Legislators, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA), Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Dogwood Health Trust, NC Association of County Commissioners, NC League of Municipalities, Golden LEAF Foundation, Mountain BizWorks, Small Business Administration (SBA), and more.

This meeting will be an opportunity for information sharing and to begin the path to help our region rebuild from the deadliest Hurricane since Katrina and one of the costliest natural disasters in US history. We are in this together. WNC Strong!

Topic: LOSRC Board of Delegates

Time: Oct 23, 2024 12:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 859 7214 2275

Passcode: 703322