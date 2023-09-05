Press release from Land of the Sky Association of Realtors:

The Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS® (“LOTSAR”) will hold its 6th Annual Housing Fair featuring private affordable housing developers and City and County officials working in Planning, Housing, and Economic Development. The event will also include the formal rollout of a new Affordable Housing website with resources for renters, homeowners, landlords, and anyone else who would like information about access to or creation of affordable housing.

This year’s Housing Fair will be held on September 23, 2023, at LOTSAR’s new headquarters (located at 21 Restaurant Court) in Asheville. The Housing Fair will run from 10am to 1pm, and admission is free. There will be a bouncy house for kids and free hot dogs for everyone (while supplies last).

Housing developers and representatives from the City and County will be on hand to address a variety of issues related to affordable housing, including: the relationship between private developers and the government in creating affordable housing; the difficulties and roadblocks in creating such housing; and tools and strategies that may be implemented to address the local housing shortage. The Housing Fair will also showcase local businesses and housing-related vendors, including those working in the affordable and workforce housing arena.

Lastly, the official release of the 2023 Affordable Housing Guide will occur at the event, which includes a list of affordable housing developments in the area, related resources, and other helpful information on topics such as Fair Housing and Housing Discrimination. The Guide will be available in both English and Spanish versions.