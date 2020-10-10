Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University:
There’s still time to register for the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute (LREDI), because we’ve added classes for November. This non-degree training program provides participants with the strategies and tools to create a culture of equity and inclusiveness in the workplace and community. Learn more about LREDI, Program Developer Aisha Adams, and her awesome faculty.
Just imagine: by the end of the year you could have your Equitable Leadership Certificate to strengthen your role as an equity advocate in your organization and community. To learn more about the program and certification, or to register for courses, please visit lr.edu/lredi.
