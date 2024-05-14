Press release from Buncombe County:

Heads up library patrons – two of our Buncombe County Libraries are closed temporarily. Pack Library is closing early Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. due to a water outage with plans to reopen Wednesday morning on a regular schedule. Due to maintenance issues, East Asheville Library will remain closed on Wednesday, May 15 with a goal to reopen on Thursday. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologize for any disruption to your library experience.

You can follow our Library Facebook pages to stay up to date on the latest happenings.

In the meantime, we welcome patrons to visit one of our other library branches or access the wide range of e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and other digital materials available on our website.