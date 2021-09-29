Following the scheduled Sept. 30 virtual Library Facilities Plan feedback session, future virtual sessions will be paused. The County will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics with the hopes of returning to in-person sessions as soon as possible, although that may possibly be in the new year. Future in-person sessions will be prioritized for the Oakley, Shiloh, Swannanoa, and Weaverville communities. In June, the Board of County Commissioners paused moving forward with the Library Facilities Master Plan to allow for more community input. No elements of the recommended plan have been adopted at this time and will not be adopted before the in-person community input sessions resume and the Library Advisory Board brings those recommendations to the Commissioners in 2022. Since the start of the feedback sessions in July, the County and Library Advisory Board have heard valuable input from more than 400 community members. Community members are encouraged to continue to send feedback toprteam@buncombecounty.org. Find more detailed information atbuncombecounty.org/library. Want to stay up-to-date on the latest news? Sign up for the Buncombe County newsletter at buncombecounty.org and for mobile text notifications text“bcalert” to 99411.